Final Statue Of Dallas Confederate Monument At Pioneer Park Removed – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – All the statues of the Confederate monument at Pioneer Park in Dallas have now been eliminated.

The city received the green light earlier this month to take away the monument immediately after an appeals court dissolved an purchase from Oct. 10, 2019 that had barred its elimination.

The procedure started immediately after the city asked the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn that purchase as officials had been concerned about planned protests centered about the monument. This came as protests with hundreds of participants had been taking place on a everyday basis immediately after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Numerous Confederate monuments during the U.S. have been vandalized and even taken down by protesters. Dallas officials had been concerned the similar could come about in the city.

Crews started getting rid of components of the monument earlier this week. On Wednesday, the final statue in the middle was eliminated.