Facial recognition to ‘predict criminals’ sparks row over AI bias

A US university’s declare it can use facial recognition to “predict criminality” has renewed debate over racial bias in engineering.

Harrisburg University researchers stated their computer software “can predict if someone is a criminal, based solely on a picture of their face”.

The computer software “is intended to help law enforcement prevent crime”, it stated.

But one,700 academics have signed an open letter demanding the investigation stays unpublished.

One particular Harrisburg investigation member, a former police officer, wrote: “Identifying the criminality of [a] particular person from their facial picture will allow a considerable benefit for law-enforcement companies and other intelligence companies to stop crime from happening.”

The researchers claimed their computer software operates “with no racial bias”.

But the organisers of the open letter, the Coalition for Essential Technologies, stated: “This kind of claims are based mostly on unsound scientific premises, investigation, and approaches, which many research spanning our respective disciplines have debunked over the many years.

“These discredited claims proceed to resurface.”

The group factors to “many research” suggesting people belonging to some ethnic minorities are treated more harshly in the criminal justice system, distorting the data on what a criminal supposedly “seems to be like”.

University of Cambridge computer system-science researcher Krittika D’Silva, who is not amongst the signatories, stated: “It is irresponsible for anybody to consider they can predict criminality based mostly solely on a image of a person’s encounter.

“The implications of this are that crime ‘prediction’ computer software can do really serious harm – and it is critical that researchers and policymakers get these difficulties critically.

“A lot of research have proven that machine-finding out algorithms, in certain encounter-recognition computer software, have racial, gendered, and age biases,” she stated, this kind of as a 2019 examine indicating facial-recognition will work poorly on gals and older and black or Asian folks.

In the previous week, 1 illustration of this kind of a flaw went viral on the net, when an AI upscaler that “depixels” faces turned former US President Barack Obama white in the approach.

The upscaler itself merely invents new faces based mostly on an original pixelated photograph – not truly aiming for a correct recreation of the actual particular person.

But the workforce behind the venture, Pulse, have due to the fact amended their paper to say it might “illuminate some biases” in 1 of the equipment they use to make the faces.

In the Harrisburg situation, the university had stated the investigation would seem in a guide published by Springer Nature, whose titles incorporate the properly regarded academic journal Nature.

But following the outcry, Springer tweeted it would not be publishing the post, with out giving more facts.

MIT Technologies Critique reviews the paper was rejected throughout the peer-assessment approach.

Harrisburg University, meanwhile, took down its very own press release “at the request of the faculty concerned”.

The paper was currently being up to date “to deal with issues”, it stated.

And when it supported academic freedom, investigation from its workers “does not automatically reflect the views and ambitions of this university”.

The Coalition for Essential Technologies organisers, meanwhile, have demanded “all publishers ought to refrain from publishing very similar research in the long term”.