facebook: Facebook-Jio deal gets Competition Commission nod – Latest News

The Competition Commission on Wednesday explained it has cleared Facebook’s proposed acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries.

The USD five.seven billion (Rs 43,574 crore) deal — the single biggest FDI in the technological innovation sector in India — was announced in April. The US social-networking main had set up a separate entity Jaadhu Holdings LLC for producing the investment.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has accepted “acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC”, in accordance to a tweet.



Jaadhu is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook and formed in March beneath the laws of the state of Delaware, US. The Facebook group delivers different merchandise and solutions that aid individuals connect to their buddies and family members, discover communities, and develop corporations, the CCI explained in a release.

The deal would deliver with each other JioMart, the e-commerce venture of Asia’s richest guy Ambani, and Facebook’s WhatsApp platform to connect buyers with neighbourhood kirana retailers.

WhatsApp has more than 400 million end users in India whilst Jio has far more than 388 million telephone subscribers. Facebook has about 250 million end users in India.

Jio Platforms owns and operates digital applications and holds controlling investments in particular technological innovation-linked entities. Jio Platforms also holds 100 per cent of the issued and excellent share capital of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Bargains past a particular threshold need approval of the CCI, which seeks to protect against unfair enterprise practices and encourage honest competitors in the marketplace spot.