Everything you need to know about Ajay Devgn’s character in RRR

SS Rajamouli is one particular of the most well known names across the nation correct now, in particular immediately after the achievement of his magnum opus franchise Baahubali. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his up coming massive matter which is a different time period drama named RRR.

Apart from stars like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the movie also characteristics Bollywood massive wigs like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Just lately, in an interview with a foremost each day a supply near to the movie unveiled some information about Ajay’s character in the movie. The report unveiled that Ajay will perform the purpose of a nationalist and a guru to the characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan who will be essaying the roles of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The supply stated, “Ajay has shot for around 10 days at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where Delhi from the 1900s was recreated. He appears in the flashback scenes.”

The supply also unveiled that although there had been a handful of actors in the operating for the aspect, Ajay ended up becoming a unanimous decision for the staff. He mentioned, “Though it is an extended cameo, his track will remind one of his National Award-winning performance in The Legend of Bhagat Singh and sets the tone for the drama involving the two leads.”

Very well, we can’t wait to view what Rajamouli has in keep for us this time.