Eurovision: Rachel McAdams says ‘one-take wonder’ Graham Norton should ‘consider’ future in acting

Rachel McAdams thinks Graham Norton should “consider” an acting occupation following his part in Netflix’s Eurovision movie.

The presenter cameos in the new comedy as a commentator of a fictional model of the song contest, in which characters played by McAdams and Will Ferrell are participating.

McAdams informed the BBC she was “so upset” to miss Norton filming his scenes as she was in make-up, but heard that he impressed everyone on set.





“I mean, he knocked it out,” she mentioned, incorporating: “You know, he’s like a one-take wonder, that guy.”

When asked if she thinks he has a future in acting, McAdams mentioned: “I think he should consider it if things go south on the show.”

McAdams, who has appeared on Norton’s BBC1 chat present several instances, mentioned: “I love him so much – I just think he’s so wonderful.”

Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga, which also stars Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan, will ve readily available to stream on Netflix from 26 June.