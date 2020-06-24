Enola Holmes: Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate sues Netflix over film about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister

The estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is suing Netflix over a new film featuring Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in Enola Holmes, an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s guide series, which the author’s family members are alleging infringes 10 of Conan Doyle’s copyrighted books.

In 2014, the family members misplaced rights to the vast majority of Conan Doyle’s functions soon after a judge ruled that any Holmes story written in advance of 1923 have been in the public domain.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not just the headlines

Nonetheless, they now declare that Enola Holmes borrows factors from the last 10 stories, which have been written involving 1923 and 1927.

A lawsuit has been filed towards the streaming support, Legendary Photos, Penguin Random Home, Springer, Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer.

Study far more

It claims the “copyright infringement arises from defendants unauthorised copying of unique innovative expression by [Conan Doyle] in copyrighted Sherlock Holmes stories”.

The suit also claims that Enola Holmes incorporates the “human connection and empathy” that have been only displayed by the detective in the copyrighted books.

It suggests that Conan Doyle wrote Holmes in a different way following the death of his eldest son and brother in the Initially Globe War.

The Independent has contacted Netflix, Legendary and Thorne for comment.

Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw and Adeel Akhtar also star in the film, which will be launched on Netflix later on this yr.