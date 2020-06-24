Eminem Issues Statement About ‘Unnecessary’ Revolt Diss in Leaked Song

Instagram

Joe Budden also addresses the matter in the most up-to-date episode of his ‘Joe Budden Podcast’, saying, ‘But this is an outdated verse. Mal is correct, you will not get offended by outdated verses.’

Eminem not long ago sparked feud with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Television and Joe Budden immediately after his 2019 song titled “Bang” emerged on the internet. The song noticed Slim Shady slamming each Revolt and Joe, who serves as the host of “State of the Culture”, prompting Revolt to hit back at Eminem. Now, Em took to his Twitter account to situation a statement relating to the matter.

“I agree with Revolt… this is an unnecessary distraction,” he wrote in the statement on Wednesday, June 24. “I never meant for the verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back.”

“Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don’t have any issues with Revolt,” he went on saying. “I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

In the explained track, Eminem, whose actual title is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, could be heard rapping, “Shout to Puffy Combs/ but f**k Revolt/ Y’all are like a f***ed up remote/ Now I get it why our button’s broke/ ‘Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches throne.”

Em later on touched on Joe’s infamous incident with Migos rapper’s Quavo, Offset and Takeoff at the 2017 BET Awards. “Tell this journalist stick to the stuff he knows, like always running, from Migos,” he continued to rap.

In response to the diss, Revolt fired back at the Detroit rapper. “F**k you too Eminem,” it explained, in advance of creating in the caption, “Back to our regularly scheduled program.”

Joe also addressed the matter in the most up-to-date episode of his “Joe Budden Podcast”. “Pay attention, I was 1 hundred % ready to come on right here and scream on Paul [Rosenberg] trigger I believed Paul leaked this,” he explained.

“I was prepared to come on here and tell Paul and Em to read the room. Now’s not the time for all of that. But this is an old verse. Mal is right, you don’t get offended by old verses. And two, I don’t think anybody’s on that right now. I don’t think Em is on that, I don’t think my Slaughterhouse brothers is on that. I don’t think anybody is on that side right this second. I feel safe speaking on that, I won’t tell you why I feel safe speaking on that but I do,” he continued.

“That’s not really where the focus is right now,” Joe additional. “That’s not where our concern is, or where it should be. It’s way to much important s**t going on right now. Even if I was going to come in here and start screaming, I’m not rapping so that’s not fun. Nothing about this is fun. It’s more power in the unity.”

“I’m going to assume we were taking some baby steps to try to reach unity with some of the behind-the-scenes conversations that were taking place. So, nah, this is not thirty-five year old Joe that’s going to come and fuck everything up cause I’m mad about some old s**t. I’m going to be mature — I’m forty. Great verse!” he concluded.