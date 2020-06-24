Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Blonde Bombshell Look After Major Hair Transformation

Instagram

Serving as the encounter of Kerastase’s Blond Absolu assortment, the model/actress ditches her signature prolonged brunette locks, and receives indications of approval from numerous of her well known close friends.

Emily Ratajkowski has gone blonde. Acquiring prolonged been regarded for her signature prolonged brunette locks, the 29-12 months-outdated model underwent main hair transformation on Tuesday, June 23, and shared her drastic new seem with her 26.six million followers on Instagram.

The model, who took the part of Andie Fitzgerald on “Gone Lady“, initial showed off her new bleached hairdo in a short video she posted in the photograph-sharing platform. Along with it, she merely wrote, “BLONDE,” and thanked hair care firm Kerastase for her transformation.

A quantity of Ratajkowski’s well known close friends have been rapid to share their pleasure more than her transformation. Fellow model Kaia Gerber left a smiley encounter with heart eyes emoji, when actress Bella Thorne threw in 3 flame emojis. Hailey Baldwin, in the meantime, additional the word “Wowwww” to a smiley encounter with heart eyes emoji.

All over the similar time, Kerastase shared comparable video and Ratajkowski’s pictures on its official account. In its caption, the firm wrote, “BOOM!! @emrata went blonde and we are sooooo obsessed with her new look!” They later on posted a different snap and mentioned, “Thank you, Emily, for the trust! Co-creating this transformation with you was fun, we are here to care for your blonde 😉 .”

A brand ambassador for Kerastase, Ratajkowski will be serving as the encounter of its Blond Absolu assortment. In a press release about her transformation, the “I Feel Pretty” actress admitted, “I’ve never colored my hair or changed the length significantly in my entire life! I’m absolutely thrilled that Kerastase gave me their blessing to become a blonde.”

“I just celebrated my birthday and am so happy to be coming out of quarantine with a fresh new look,” the wife of actor Sebastian Bear-McClard continued. “Beauty is meant to be fun and expressive and this is definitely, hands down, the most fun I’ve ever had with my look before.”