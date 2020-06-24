Eiza Gonzalez ‘Sorry and Ashamed’ for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Instagram

A single of the resurfaced images sees the 30-yr-outdated actress sporting Blackface on the well known ‘Lola, Erase Una Vez’ telenovela, whilst the other characteristics her sporting regular Geisha attire and makeup.

Eiza Gonzalez concerns an apology immediately after two insensitive images of her have produced their way out on the internet. A single of the images noticed the 30-yr-outdated sporting Blackface on the well known “Lola, Erase Una Vez” telenovela, when she was just a teenager back in 2017. Addressing the matter, the actress showed remorse in her statement on Wednesday, June 24.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating,” Eiza, who was rumored to be dating actor Timothee Chalamet, explained of the pictures that resurfaced on Tuesday, June 23. “As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now.”

In the other image, Eiza was noticed sporting regular Geisha attire and makeup. Explaining the story behind the snap, she shared, “The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup.”

“It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation,” she extra.

She continued, “As a Mexican woman and an immigrant, I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person. More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone.”

The controversy arrived immediately after Eiza sparked dating rumors with Timothee as she was snapped locking lips with the “Phone Me by Your Identify” star in the course of their Mexico vacay. In a image from the outing, the “Child Driver” actress was photographed sitting in a lounge chair with her rumored boyfriend, who donned a red T-shirt and khaki shorts, leaning in to kiss her. Neither Eiza nor Timothee has commented on the speculations.