Eastern Sierra Shaken By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Near Lone Pine – San Francisco

LONE PINE ( SF) — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Inyo County close to the eastern Sierra Nevada town of Lone Pine Wednesday and was promptly followed by a number of aftershock measuring up to four.six, in accordance to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The original quake struck at 10:40 a.m. followed by aftershocks of four.six, three.six and two.five. On Monday evening, the exact same region was struck by a four.six-magnitude temblor.

Great morning! Verify out the #ShakeAlert report for a M5.eight quake about 10 miles from Lonepine, CA. Alerts had been delivered to wireless gadgets by @fema WEA and Apps. Did you get one particular? Please send us a pic! @Cal_OES https://t.co/Jol9nCuOqe pic.twitter.com/bFIjbXL51E (Affiliate Link) — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 24, 2020

There had been no instant reviews of injury or injuries. The quake was felt as far away as Bakersfield, Stockton and during the Central Valley.

The temblor struck in a rural region of the Owens Valley Fault Method, which is acknowledged to sometimes make large quakes.

The region is positioned involving Sequoia Nationwide Park and Death Valley Nationwide Park, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.