Eastern Cape man jailed for life for raping estranged wife

A 35-12 months-previous man was sentenced to life in prison for raping and sodomising his estranged wife in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, the Nationwide Prosecuting Authority has explained.

Zukile July was sentenced on Wednesday by the Port Elizabeth Large Court, explained regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

July was handed a life sentence for 3 counts of rape and 3 many years for assault with grievous bodily harm. The sentences will run concurrently.

Ngcakani explained July and his then-30-12 months-previous victim had attended a family members gathering at a relative’s residence on 30 March 2018.

“Immediately after midnight, the victim went to rest in a single of the rooms. July referred to as her and asked to join her.

“She agreed, and quickly right after he arrived in the space, grabbed, strangled, raped and sodomised her. Through the assault, he bit her on several elements of her physique to the stage of biting off a portion of her left ear.

“After raping her, he fell asleep. She then managed to escape and ran to her cousin’s home where she was rushed to hospital.”

July was arrested in April 2018.

The acting Director for Public Prosecutions in the Eastern Cape, Livingstone Sakata, welcomed the hefty sentence.