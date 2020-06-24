Driver dies Tuesday in three-vehicle crash in Aurora.

A driver died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in Aurora, police mentioned.

The crash occurred about 12:55 p.m. at Peoria Street and East 33rd Avenue, in accordance to a information release.

Information RELEASE: Fatal Crash at Peoria Street and East 33rd Avenue #APDNews https://t.co/Sa89xysTl3 pic.twitter.com/fzzOwCMQre — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 24, 2020

The driver of a silver Chevrolet Malibu was going north on Peoria when she crossed above into southbound lanes, police mentioned. The Chevy crashed into a gold sedan and a silver SUV. The lady driving the Malibu died.

The drivers of the other two autos suffered “minor” injuries, police mentioned.

Investigators are making an attempt to decide why the driver crossed into oncoming lanes. Everyone with data on the crash is asked to phone police at 303-739-6396.