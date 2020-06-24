Disneyland Resort Delays Reopening Theme Parks, Downtown Disney Still Set To Open July 9 – Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday it is delaying strategies to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Journey pending government approval.

“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” the park explained in a statement.

Downtown Disney is nevertheless scheduled to reopen on July 9 as previously announced.

“The opening of our Downtown Disney District has been previously approved in line with restaurant and retail openings throughout California. The Master Services Union, which represents our retail cast at this location, previously signed an agreement for members to return to work,” Disneyland explained.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Goods previously announced proposed strategies for a phased reopening of the Disneyland Resort as early as July 17.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel have been also initially planned to reopen on July 23.

Following the announcement, 1000’s of men and women signed a petition urging Disneyland to delay reopening. The petition stated reopening at the proposed time would endanger cast members and visitors.

Shortly soon after, the coalition of unions which signify 1000’s of Disneyland staff informed Governor Gavin Newsom that the theme park is not prepared to reopen securely.

In an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday, the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions wrote that “despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney’s rapid timetable.”

On announcing the delay, Disneyland also described, “In order to reopen our theme parks we need to negotiate agreements with our unions to return employees to work. We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union affiliates, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members. The signed agreement details plans that include enhanced safety protocols that will allow us to responsibly reopen, and get thousands of our cast members back to work.”

The two parks have been closed given that mid-March when remain-at-household orders went into result.