Disney theme parks in California delay July reopening, awaiting state guidelines

Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks right up until it receives guidelines from the state, the business has announced.

But the state has indicated it will not concern guidelines right up until right after July four, the business mentioned yesterday.

Disneyland in LA which closed in March due to coronavirus. (AP Photograph/Jae C. Hong, File)

“Given the required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” Disney mentioned in a statement. (Affiliate Link)

The business did not supply a new reopening date. The parks closed on March 14 and the reopening needs government approval.

The park also mentioned it is nonetheless negotiating agreements with worker unions, some of which have raised security considerations about the reopenings.

Disney mentioned it has signed agreements from 20 union affiliates representing additional than 11,000 staff, detailing enhanced security protocols.

Disney will also delay the planned July 23 reopening of its Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels.

The Downtown Disney District restaurant and purchasing place will reopen on July 9 as previously planned “with health and safety protocols in place for our cast members and guests,” Disney mentioned.

The park also mentioned it is nonetheless negotiating agreements with worker unions, some of which have raised security considerations about the reopenings. (AP/AAP)

Disneyland supporters generally can financial institution on the park becoming open irrespective of what is going on in the planet close to it.

The park has closed only a handful of instances in 65 many years. The final was right after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001.