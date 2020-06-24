DHS: 150,000 More Families May Be Eligible For Additional SNAP Food Benefits; Deadline Is June 30

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Division of Human Solutions (DHS) says 1000’s of households might even now be eligible to apply for more added benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Help Plan (SNAP).

In accordance to the DHS, 200,000 households have presently utilized for, or acquired, added benefits beneath a restricted-time system that assures youngsters do not go hungry whilst not in college and not obtaining college lunch.

That system is named the Pandemic Electronic Advantage Transfer (P-EBT), the place DHS problems a lump sum of $325 per little one to acquire meals inside a 12 months of the date issued.

The deadline for applications is June 30 and, in accordance to the DHS, there are up to 150,000 far more households that might be eligible. They are encouraged to apply in advance of the deadline.

“Many families struggle with feeding their children in the summer, when they are not receiving free or reduced-price lunches at school,” stated Human Solutions Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Supplementing families’ food budgets by providing additional help to purchase healthy foods for school children is the aim of this program.”

Quite a few households have presently acquired the money instantly on their present EBT cards. The DHS says households who have been obtaining free of charge or lowered meals for 2019-2020 college 12 months — but have been not obtaining SNAP or Minnesota Family members Investment Plan added benefits — want to signal up for the P-EBT card to acquire the more money.

More facts is accessible at MN.P-EBT.org.