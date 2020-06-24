Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Secret Elopement

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are married.

On Wednesday, information broke that the couple had eloped in a secret ceremony on June two. In accordance to Men and women, Quaid and Savoie tied the knot at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, Calif. with only their pastor as witness and exchanged regular vows.

“It was beautiful,” the Mother or father Trap star advised the outlet. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

Quaid and Savoie had planned to say “I do” in April in Hawaii, but made the decision to postpone their nuptials amid coronavirus worries. “We were supposed to be married April 4 in Kauai,” he stated through an interview with More. “Craig T. Nelson gave us his property. It was going to be great and little.”

“We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone,'” he continued, including that the pair had presently offered some believed as to how they will proceed with the wedding ceremony. “Now, we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift.”