Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as ‘Most Stunning Bride’ After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid has married his companion Laura Savoie.
The couple, who received engaged final October (19), eloped to Santa Barbara, California and have been married at a seaside resort on June two, the pair confirmed to Folks.
“It was beautiful,” he gushed. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”
The pair had planned to wed in Hawaii in April, and have been searching to stage a 2nd reception for household and pals in Nashville, Tennessee – even so, the onset of the coronavirus crisis halted their strategies.
As a substitute, with only their pastor as witness, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, exchanged standard vows and Bulgari rings in an intimate ceremony which, in accordance to Savoie, has a message, “of what it really means to bring your lives together… To put another person before yourself.”
“The Parent Trap” star and Savoie met at a organization occasion ahead of they started dating in May well 2019, with the actor, who has been married 3 instances ahead of, and shares son Jack Quaid with Meg Ryan and twin ladies with Kimberly Quaid, admitting, “It was love at first sight.”