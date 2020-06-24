Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as ‘Most Stunning Bride’ After Seaside Wedding

Instagram

‘The Mother or father Trap’ actor and his 27-12 months-previous wife at first planned to tie the knot in Hawaii in April, but the novel coronavirus pandemic forced them to readjust their strategies.

–

Dennis Quaid has married his companion Laura Savoie.

The couple, who received engaged final October (19), eloped to Santa Barbara, California and have been married at a seaside resort on June two, the pair confirmed to Folks.

“It was beautiful,” he gushed. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

&#13<br />

The pair had planned to wed in Hawaii in April, and have been searching to stage a 2nd reception for household and pals in Nashville, Tennessee – even so, the onset of the coronavirus crisis halted their strategies.

As a substitute, with only their pastor as witness, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, exchanged standard vows and Bulgari rings in an intimate ceremony which, in accordance to Savoie, has a message, “of what it really means to bring your lives together… To put another person before yourself.”

“The Parent Trap” star and Savoie met at a organization occasion ahead of they started dating in May well 2019, with the actor, who has been married 3 instances ahead of, and shares son Jack Quaid with Meg Ryan and twin ladies with Kimberly Quaid, admitting, “It was love at first sight.”