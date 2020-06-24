David Ortiz in legal, financial dispute with mother of one of his children

Red Sox wonderful David Ortiz is making an attempt to resolve a heated legal and financial dispute in the Dominican Republic with the mother of one of his children.

Each Ortiz and Fary Almanzar Fernandez, who gave birth to their son, David Andres Ortiz, in 2008, have obtained restraining orders towards every other, in a conflict that has commanded headlines in latest days in Ortiz’s native nation.

The disagreement comes a yr following Ortiz just about died from a near-assortment gunshot in his back at a nightspot in Santo Domingo, the nation’s capital, exactly where he grew up and keeps a residence.