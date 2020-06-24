Dallas To Address Racial Equity, Justice In Black Lives Matter Community Conversations – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The City of Dallas’ Workplace of Equity and the Dallas Reality, Racial Healing and Transformation organization will host a Black Lives Matter 3-component series surrounding the subjects of racial equity, justice and inequality.

The 3-component virtual occasion will start Thursday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This series of conversations will allow us to have a frank discussion about the history of racism and White privilege in Dallas,” mentioned Council Member Casey Thomas. “This is the only way Dallas will be a city that will reach its full potential.”

Panelists include things like neighborhood advocate and former Dallas Mavericks player Rolando Blackman, Council Member Casey Thomas, Interim Equity Officer Dr. Lindsey Wilson and Director of Regional Influence at Leadership for Educational Equity and the Co-Founder of Youthful Leaders Sturdy City, Amber Sims.

“The Office of Equity is looking forward to the much needed three-part community conversation in collaboration with Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, & Transformation,” mentioned Dr. Lindsey Wilson.

Components two and 3 of the Black Lives Matter series will be announced at a later on date.