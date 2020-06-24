Dallas Launches Program To Help Small, Medium-Sized Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a new initiative Tuesday aimed at assisting modest and medium-sized organizations.

In the previous couple of months, numerous of them have taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Capital and revenue have dissipated ​as public health concerns have taken center stage,” Mayor Johnson stated.

Back in March, Johnson ​created a activity force to enable with financial recovery​ and asked the former President and CEO of the ​Federal Reserve Financial institution of Dallas to lead it.

Richard Fisher located 90% of modest and medium sized ​businesses in Dallas reported they will need economic help.​ Presently, about 31,000 jobs have been misplaced and 250,000 are at chance. ​

“Seventy-percent of those who are at risk out of the ​big number I just gave you are Hispanics and African Americans,” Fisher stated.

The city has launched Dallas Forward.

It brings personal and public partners ​together to enable with recovery efforts.

A variety of North Texas businesses such as AT,ampT and PepsiCo have currently manufactured donations.

By way of the initiative, modest and medium-sized organizations will ​get entry to grant and loan applications, ​reopening playbooks, PPE supplies, customized help and mentorship sources.​

“Thanks to this task force we ​have the beginnings of the road map for the journey ahead,” Johnson stated.

Dallas Forward is hoping any individual who ​is in a position to donate dollars or PPE supplies ​to their initiative will do so. ​

Donations can be manufactured on the web site.