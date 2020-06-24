Dallas Launches Program To Help Small, Medium-Sized Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a new initiative Tuesday aimed at assisting modest and medium-sized organizations.
In the previous couple of months, numerous of them have taken a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Capital and revenue have dissipated as public health concerns have taken center stage,” Mayor Johnson stated.
Back in March, Johnson created a activity force to enable with financial recovery and asked the former President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Financial institution of Dallas to lead it.
Richard Fisher located 90% of modest and medium sized businesses in Dallas reported they will need economic help. Presently, about 31,000 jobs have been misplaced and 250,000 are at chance.
“Seventy-percent of those who are at risk out of the big number I just gave you are Hispanics and African Americans,” Fisher stated.
The city has launched Dallas Forward.
It brings personal and public partners together to enable with recovery efforts.
A variety of North Texas businesses such as AT,ampT and PepsiCo have currently manufactured donations.
By way of the initiative, modest and medium-sized organizations will get entry to grant and loan applications, reopening playbooks, PPE supplies, customized help and mentorship sources.
“Thanks to this task force we have the beginnings of the road map for the journey ahead,” Johnson stated.
Dallas Forward is hoping any individual who is in a position to donate dollars or PPE supplies to their initiative will do so.
Donations can be manufactured on the web site.