Dallas Drive-Thru Testing Sites To Lose Federal Funding In Favor Of ‘Superior’ Strategy – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Two substantial drive-thru COVID-19 testing web-sites in Dallas are going to get rid of federal funding at the finish of June, but Gov. Greg Abbott says a new “superior” approach will get their location.

The web-sites at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Area Residence have been in location due to the fact March and just about every has been in a position to supply hundreds of exams per day.

While the city stated it would like to proceed possessing these web-sites, Abbott informed 11 Information on Tuesday that the state will not look for an extension for federal funding. As an alternative, the governor stated a new approach will get the location of these web-sites.

“The good news is there is a strategy that will supplant and actually be superior to that strategy that we will be announcing soon,” Abbott stated. “… We already have the plan in place that should actually lead to even more testing going forward through a different strategy…”

Abbott did not go into detail about what the new approach will involve, but he did say the state will have info “hopefully within a week.”

The amount of new coronavirus scenarios per day in Texas continues to surge. On Tuesday, the state reported almost five,500 new scenarios, which was a single-day record.