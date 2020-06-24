D.L. Hughley’s Son Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Father’s Collapse

Kyle Aaris Hughley, the son of comedian D.L. Hughley, has examined good just days right after his father was diagnosed with the virus right after collapsing on stage.

“I regret to inform everybody that I too have tested positive for COVID. I’d be lying if I said I was shocked, since I was around my dad all week. So far, I’m asymptomatic, and I hope and pray that I’ll STAY like that. Thanks everybody for your well wishes 😘❤,” he tweeted.

The younger guy promised that he would be accountable.

“And don’t worry: AS SOON as I found out my Dad had it, I immediately made the decision to quarantine myself for 2 weeks. And now that I have it as well, I will continue to do so. I will NOT be responsible for any new cases. I promise you that,” he wrote in a 2nd tweet.

Final Friday, D.L. Hughley passed out when executing at the Zanies Comedy Evening Club in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration. I was very dehydrated,” he explained a the video posted to his Instagram. “But it turns out they ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away.”