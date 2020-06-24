Home Entertainment D.L. Hughley’s Son Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days After Father’s Collapse

Kyle Aaris Hughley, the son of comedian D.L. Hughley, has examined good just days right after his father was diagnosed with the virus right after collapsing on stage.

“I regret to inform everybody that I too have tested positive for COVID. I’d be lying if I said I was shocked, since I was around my dad all week. So far, I’m asymptomatic, and I hope and pray that I’ll STAY like that. Thanks everybody for your well wishes 😘❤,” he tweeted.

