CU Boulder professor accused of racist, sexist social media posts

A University of Colorado Boulder economics professor is getting accused of producing racist and sexist remarks on Facebook, which have been reported to the university and have earned condemnation from the Boulder County Democratic Get together.

Professor Phil Graves commented on a Facebook submit discussing a Each day Camera story, in which the unique poster referenced Boulder Valley College District information that demonstrates district college students of shade get referred to law enforcement at double or triple the charge of their white peers. The submit was in a personal Facebook group, Boulder Collective, that has far more than 12,000 members.

“That is only a ‘problem’ if they do not commit crimes at 2-3 times the rate of other students. Any evidence of that?” Graves posted.

The unique poster, Katie Farnan — who is listed as Katie Kelly on Facebook — responded to Graves, asking if he required proof to display that Black and Latin American men and women are much less criminal than white men and women. Graves responded, “Yes.”

Farnan explained she did not know Graves was a CU Boulder professor until eventually later on.

“How much more time should we spend arguing about this than calling it out, especially knowing he’s someone with authority and knowing he’s responsible for students?” Farnan explained.

The Boulder County Democratic Get together on its Facebook web page reposted some feedback Graves had posted on his Facebook web page, such as a screenshot of a comment he produced on a website link to an post about the probability Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would eliminate her seat in the principal election.

“I actually think she is pretty ‘hot.’ If she were just a normal bartender, I would probably be interested! But, she is not as bright as most bartenders and far too convinced that her opinions actually ‘matter,’” Graves wrote in a comment on his submit.

Along with the screenshots, the political get together named for men and women to get in touch with CU Boulder if they did not feel racism or misogyny had any location at the university.

Boulder County Democratic Get together Chair Raffi Mercuri explained the group re-posted Graves’ feedback simply because it is critical to hold men and women in public positions accountable.

“I think that could potentially have an impact on the students he’s teaching,” Mercuri explained. “It’s frustrating to see that anyone feels the way he does, and I felt alarmed that he was a tenured professor at CU and that he felt OK saying something like that in public.”

In an e-mail, Graves advised the Each day Camera he suspects men and women are just attempting to “cancel” him.

“I am neither sexist nor racist, but sometimes (if you scroll through my posts) I have been known to be a tad ‘tasteless.’” Graves explained. “But, of course, ‘popular speech’ has never needed the 1st Amendment … it is only unpopular speech that needs that protection.”

Mercuri explained the group’s submit did not get in touch with Graves a racist or a misogynist, but explained his feedback had been.

CU Boulder spokesperson Deborah Mendez Wilson confirmed the university was conscious of the posts and that they had been reported to the Workplace of Institutional Equity and Compliance.

“This is the university’s first step in reviewing the facts and determining what actions can be taken, including investigating allegations of harassing behavior toward individuals based on multiple protected classes,” she explained. “As Chancellor (Phil) DiStefano has underscored in the recent past, discrimination and harassment have no place at CU Boulder.”

In response to the university’s statement, Graves explained that he agrees with DiStefano absolutely.

“I am neither a racist (had a concerned black friend just call me a second ago) nor am I a sexist,” Graves explained in an e-mail.