Police have been identified as to a home in Bundamba, south of Brisbane, after a 5-month-outdated boy was found in a critical condition.

Emergency providers have been very first identified as to the home on Lindsay street about three.30pm yesterday after the boy suffered a health-related episode.

Officers have been at the home Wednesday evening. (9)

He was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital wherever he stays in a really serious condition. (Affiliate Link)

A crime scene has been established at the home