Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott close to workout return after COVID-19 diagnosis

Cowboys working back Ezekiel Elliott explained his recovery from a coronavirus diagnosis has been going very well and he expects to resume doing work out quickly.

Reviews surfaced last week that Elliott was among a amount of Cowboys gamers who had examined constructive for COVID-19 and was in self-quarantine at his household. The two-time NFL rushing champion explained in an interview on his Twitch channel that he seasoned small signs and symptoms that have because subsided.

“I would say maybe one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then, it wasn’t too bad,” he explained. “I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now I feel good, I feel normal.”

Elliott additional that he strategies to be retested subsequent week to be cleared to resume person routines, which the Cowboys have had to perform almost along with the rest of the NFL underneath the league’s offseason security protocol.

“I could have gotten retested this week; I just decided it won’t hurt just to wait another week and give myself more time to rest up,” he explained. “But I feel good.”

Elliott’s mom explained on Twitter that her son was close to somebody who tested positive 3 days after they met. The two she and Elliott’s sister have been also in the presence of that person, but both returned adverse exams.

The 4-yr veteran is anticipated to be entirely cleared in time for education camp, which the NFL nevertheless hopes to let teams to start on time in late July even though it continues to keep track of the COVID-19 condition.