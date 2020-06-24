Coronavirus live: UK scientists warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave

Trump once again utilizes phrase ‘Kung Flu’ at rally

US President Donald Trump once again applied the phrase “Kung Flu” to describe the coronavirus at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Trump has applied the phrase numerous instances in latest days, even as men and women have criticised his use of the phrase as racist.

Due to the fact coronavirus infections commenced appearing in the United States in January, Asian Americans have shared stories of small aggression to blatant attacks from men and women blaming them for the pandemic, which has killed a lot more than 120,000 men and women in the United States.

Trump also stated he did not know what the 19 in COVID-19 referred to. The phrase is a reference to the novel coronavirus that originated in 2019.

“It’s got all different names, Wuhan, Wuhan was catching on, coronavirus, right? Kung flu. COVID, COVID-19, COVID. I said, what’s the 19? COVID-19. Some people can’t explain what the 19. COVID-19. I said, that’s an odd name. I could give you many, many names. Some people call it the Chinese flu. The China flu. Right. They call it the China as opposed to Chinese, the China. I’ve never seen they like it. But here’s the story, we are going to be stronger than ever before and it’s going to be soon,” the President of the United States informed his supporters, prior to going on to assault most likely presidential rival Joe Biden.