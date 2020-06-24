‘Coronavirus Is Serious, It’s Spreading’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (/AP) – Texas has surpassed five,000 new coronavirus circumstances in a single day for the 1st time, Governor Greg Abbott stated on Tuesday.

The amount of new circumstances is five,489, with 28 additional deaths statewide.

Yet another indicator of difficulty: the biggest pediatric hospital in the U.S. commences taking grownup individuals to totally free up bed area in Houston.

The announcement comes days following Texas eclipsed four,000 new circumstances for the 1st time just final weekend.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s prime infectious condition skilled, informed lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday “the next couple weeks are going to be critical” in Texas and other states that are striving to curtail an alarming spike in new circumstances.

“There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge,” Abbott informed Bryan tv station KBTX. “The coronavirus is serious. It’s spreading.”

He did not provide an precise amount of new beneficial circumstances or exams in complete, which had been anticipated to be readily available later on Tuesday. But Abbott on Monday underscored that the infection charge in Texas has doubled considering that late May possibly to practically 9 % and that the state reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations with additional than three,700.

Abbott is now emphasizing encounter covering additional strenuously than at any stage he has throughout the pandemic. He has not taken new actions that a lot of Democrats have referred to as for — which include building encounter covering necessary — but hinted Tuesday that new measures could be coming.

Abbott has stressed that Texas even now has loads of hospital beds, but some of the state’s biggest health care centers are beginning to carve out new spaces to control growing caseloads. Texas Children’s Hospital, the biggest pediatric hospital in the United States, stated Tuesday it was admitting grownup individuals across its campuses to totally free up additional hospital bed area in the Houston location.

The amount of COVID-19-beneficial hospital individuals in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has practically tripled considering that May possibly 31.

“Our power on the local level was stripped away and we started opening up,” Mayor Sylvester Turner stated Monday. “I said two months ago I thought we were moving too quickly, too fast, and now we find ourselves where we are today.”

In one more growth, the Texas Juvenile Justice Division stated late Monday that a youth at the Giddings State College examined beneficial for COVID-19, marking the 1st confirmed situation of the virus at a Texas juvenile detention facility.

