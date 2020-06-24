Coronavirus In Minnesota: COVID-19 Cases Rise By 304; 5 Additional Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS () — In the final 24 hrs, Minnesota extra 304 much more circumstances of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and 5 much more deaths.

The Minnesota Division of Wellness says that the state’s death toll is now at one,397. The vast majority of the deaths have been in extended-phrase care or assisted residing services. Wednesday’s update marks the fourth day COVID-19 deaths have been in the single digits.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disorder are continuing to trend downward. As of Wednesday, 340 persons are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 160 in intensive care.

A lot more: MDH’s Circumstance Update For COVID-19

So far, more than 529,600 persons have been examined for the virus in Minnesota. Of the 33,763 who have examined good, much more than 29,700 are no longer in require of staying isolated.

For most persons, COVID-19 signs and symptoms are mild, this kind of as fever and coughing. Nevertheless, the disorder, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and people with underlying problems.

