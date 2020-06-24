Colorado drinking water tested for “forever chemicals” did not exceed limits, health officials say

State health officials announced Tuesday that statewide water sampling identified that no handled drinking water tested for toxic fluorochemicals, identified as “forever chemicals” due to their pervasive nature, exceeded the Environmental Safety Agency’s health advisory degree.

But the state did locate increased amounts of the chemical substances, which generally originate from toxic firefighting foam, in some groundwater sources, a Colorado Division of Public Wellness and Atmosphere information release mentioned.

CDPHE sampled 400 water techniques and 15 firefighting districts, as very well as 152 groundwater sources and 71 surface water sources like rivers and streams for fluorochemicals, identified as PFAS. The sampling integrated about half of the drinking water techniques in the state serving all over 75% of Colorado’s population.

“The current results show that no drinking water tested above the EPA health advisory for two chemicals,” mentioned Kristy Richardson, state toxicologist at CDPHE. “At the same time, we know science is evolving, and we are committed to using the most current and best available information to provide health-based guidance on exposure to the chemicals.”

A sample collected at the mouth of Sand Creek in Commerce City tested over the EPA drinking water health advisory, but the state is not conscious of any individual immediately drinking this impacted water. Nevertheless, large amounts of the chemical substances in streams can affect downstream drinking water supplies, state health officials warned.

CDPHE’s testing signifies that industrial operations permitted to discharge wastewater into rivers and streams could perform a main part in the buildup of the chemical substances. For instance, testing Sand Creek upstream of Commerce City yielded a outcome far decrease than a check web-site of Sand Creek downstream in Aurora, in which the PFAS studying exceeded the EPA’s drinking water health advisory degree.

The EPA has not set a nationwide regulatory restrict for PFAS in spite of increasing proof of water contamination nationwide and scientific research linking fluorochemicals to cancers and issues throughout pregnancy. Final 12 months, groundwater exams identified large amounts of PFAS across the Denver metro location.

The discovery of these fluorochemicals at Buckley Air Force Base, along Sand Creek and at the Suncor oil refinery in Adams County — as very well as at web-sites west of Boulder and all over Colorado Springs — compelled state health officials to ramp up Colorado’s response.