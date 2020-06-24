Home Local News Colorado drinking water tested for “forever chemicals” did not exceed limits, health...

Colorado drinking water tested for “forever chemicals” did not exceed limits, health officials say

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

State health officials announced Tuesday that statewide water sampling identified that no handled drinking water tested for toxic fluorochemicals, identified as “forever chemicals” due to their pervasive nature, exceeded the Environmental Safety Agency’s health advisory degree.

But the state did locate increased amounts of the chemical substances, which generally originate from toxic firefighting foam, in some groundwater sources, a Colorado Division of Public Wellness and Atmosphere information release mentioned.

(Affiliate Link)

CDPHE sampled 400 water techniques and 15 firefighting districts, as very well as 152 groundwater sources and 71 surface water sources like rivers and streams for fluorochemicals, identified as PFAS. The sampling integrated about half of the drinking water techniques in the state serving all over 75% of Colorado’s population.

“The current results show that no drinking water tested above the EPA health advisory for two chemicals,” mentioned Kristy Richardson, state toxicologist at CDPHE. “At the same time, we know science is evolving, and we are committed to using the most current and best available information to provide health-based guidance on exposure to the chemicals.”

A sample collected at the mouth of Sand Creek in Commerce City tested over the EPA drinking water health advisory, but the state is not conscious of any individual immediately drinking this impacted water. Nevertheless, large amounts of the chemical substances in streams can affect downstream drinking water supplies, state health officials warned.

RELATED ARTICLES

©