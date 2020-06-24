City Of Pasadena Releases Dash, Body Cam Footage Of Deadly Officer Involved Shooting – Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) — New physique cam and dash cam footage has been launched of a deadly officer-concerned shooting in Pasadena that occurred in May possibly.

Lloyd Nelson, 45, was killed by officers right after foremost them on a slow-moving pursuit on May possibly eight, which came to an finish at Allen Avenue and Corson Street in Pasadena.

Nelson was a veteran and a former police officer for L.A. County. In addition to the gun utilized to shoot at officers, investigators say they discovered two loaded semi-automated handguns within his auto.

Police explained it all commenced at three:10 p.m. when officers experimented with to quit Nelson, who they explained was acting suspiciously, for a site visitors violation.

When Nelson refused to quit, officers followed him for about 20 minutes in the spot on surface streets.

“It was low speed, so at the time I had no idea that it was even a pursuit,” Duke, a Pasadena resident, explained. “I just seen all these cops. It was probably 10 or 15 cop cars.”

Investigators explained officers terminated the pursuit at 1 level and had their chopper adhere to the auto, but ultimately they made a decision to reinitiate it.

“We saw there was safety concerns of the driver going through intersections, and so we were concerned for the public,” Pasadena Police Chief John Perez explained. “So, at that point, we did a PIT maneuver to stop the driver from driving.”

When the auto ultimately came to a quit, police explained Nelson fired at officers who then returned fire. Nelson was killed at the scene and an officer was shot in the leg.

“We have multiple guns recovered at the scene that appear to have belonged to the driver of the car,” Perez explained.

Police set up a perimeter about the crime scene as investigators collected proof to decide how quite a few shots had been fired in the exchange.

“That’s scary, absolutely,” Duke explained. “You know, innocent people can get hurt. There’s no doubt about it.”

Perez explained the officer who was shot was in severe, but secure, problem and was undergoing surgical procedure.

Investigators explained they are nevertheless striving to decide why Nelson ran and why he shot at officers.