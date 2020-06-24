Chris D’Elia: Penn Badgley ‘very troubled’ by sexual harassment allegations against You co-star

Actor Penn Badgley says that he “believes women” in light of allegations of sexual harassment produced against his You co-star, the comedian Chris D’Elia.

Badgley informed The Los Angeles Occasions that he was “very troubled” by the accusations against D’Elia, who appeared in the 2nd series of the Netflix series as a comedian who medication and assaults younger girls.

“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley explained.





“You know – it did affect me deeply. I was very troubled by it. I am very troubled by it. I don’t know Chris. I know that, if there’s anything we need to do in this age, it’s to believe women.”

He continued: “But what is really important is to recognise that the policies that underwrite every given system – the practices, the regulations, the laws that underwrite every one of these systems which act as a haven for the individuals that take advantage, namely white men.”

The actor also exposed that You’s producers had reached out to the teenage actors who had starred opposite D’Elia on the demonstrate “just to make confident [they] felt safe”.

Final week 40-12 months-outdated D’Elia was accused of inappropriate perform, like with underage women.

He denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying: “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

D’Elia extra: “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”