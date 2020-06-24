Choreographer Saroj Khan Tests Negative for COVID-19

Soon after complaining of breathlessness, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was taken to a hospital in Bandra, Mumbai final evening. Saroj Khan, 71, complained of breathing issues and was admitted quickly to perform a COVID-19 check in spite of no other signs and symptoms displaying.

A supply shut to the choreographer confirmed this morning that she has examined adverse for the virus and was only dealing with some breathing problems. “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing problems and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 check was accomplished which turned out adverse. She isn’t going to have any signs and symptoms. She is probable to be discharged in a day or two.”

We want her a speedy recovery.