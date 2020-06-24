Celebs Who Knew Each Other Before They Were Famous

Why could not I have gone to 1 of these celeb-filled large colleges?
one.
John Krasinski and BJ Novak
two.
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
three.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph
four.
Jay Z and Busta Rhymes
five.
Zach Braff and Lauryn Hill
six.
Jessie J and Adele
seven.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
eight.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
9.
Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff
10.
Adam Levine and Jonah Hill
11.
Occupied Philipps and Colin Hanks
12.
Laura Linney and Brooke Shields
13.
Matthew Morrison and Kristen Bell
14.
Lisa Kudrow and Conan O’Brien
15.
Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith
16.
Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg
17.
Lenny Kravitz, Nicolas Cage, and Gina Gershon
Day-to-day
Preserve up with the most up-to-date day-to-day buzz with the Day-to-day newsletter!