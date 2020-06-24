Celebrities Join Forces With Forgotten Harvest For COVID-19 Telethon – Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Detroit ( Detroit) – Celebrities, musicians, and athletes, numerous with ties to Detroit, are joining collectively to enable feed people in the metro region hit hardest by COVID-19.

CENTURY CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Writer Mitch Albom attends Disney ABC Tv Group &amp The Hallmark Hall of Fame premiere of “Have A Little Faith” at Fox Studios on November three, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photograph by David Livingston/Getty Pictures)

(Affiliate Link)

62 and CW50 are teaming up with Forgotten Harvest to air “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-A-Thon” airing on 62 and CW50 Tuesday, June 30 at seven pm and streamed dwell on CBSDetroit.com and CW50Detroit.com.

Hosted by CW50’s Lisa Germani, the fundraiser functions Jay Leno, Lily Tomlin, Mitch Albom, Judge Greg Mathis, Kristin Bell, Tony Hawk, Beth Griffith-Manley, Matthew Stafford, Kris Draper,  Darren McCarty, and numerous other individuals.

Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, says, “All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

“Metro Detroiters have consistently shown we come together and lift each other up during difficult times”, stated Brian Watson, VP, and Basic Manager of 62 and CW50.

Viewers can both text “FEED20” to 91999 or click right here to donate.

For each and every $one donated, Forgotten Harvest can give $14 really worth of groceries or about eight meals to folks, seniors and households in will need.

Total Checklist

Mitch Albom

Kristen Bell

Seth Bernard

Kris Draper

Phil Elam

Barrett Foa

Beth Griffith-Manley

Tony Hawk

Celisse Henderson

Murphy Jensen

Phil Keoghan

Jim &amp Sam

Jay Leno

Kyle Mack

Judge (Greg) Mathis

Kennedy McMann

Darren McCarty

James Remar

Amy Wise

Matthew Stafford

Lily Tomlin

Toni Trucks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR