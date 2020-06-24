Cardi B’s Sweaty & Filthy Bodysuit Auctioned Online For $8,000!! (Buy It Now)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Cardi B’s renowned multi colored skintight catsuit which hilariously split onstage at Bonnaroo Festival in 2019 is receiving auctioned off. 

And the bodysuit nonetheless reportedly has Cardi’s normal juices and fragrance. Essentially, it seems filthy.

(Affiliate Link)

The rapper hit the headlines right after the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and now avid supporters can get their hands on the chevron patterned purple, gold, orange, blue and lilac 1 piece. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR