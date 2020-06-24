Cardi B’s Sweaty & Filthy Bodysuit Auctioned Online For $8,000!! (Buy It Now)

Cardi B’s renowned multi colored skintight catsuit which hilariously split onstage at Bonnaroo Festival in 2019 is receiving auctioned off.

And the bodysuit nonetheless reportedly has Cardi’s normal juices and fragrance. Essentially, it seems filthy.

The rapper hit the headlines right after the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and now avid supporters can get their hands on the chevron patterned purple, gold, orange, blue and lilac 1 piece.

The glittering garment, finish with repaired split along its back zipper, is staying offered off by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on June 25, 2020. Bidding for the catsuit starts at $eight,000.

Right here are pics of the bodysuit.

Here is what Cardi looked like in the outfit:

Cardi, genuine identify , is a rapper, songwriter, tv character, and actress.

Born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she grew to become an online celebrity right after numerous of her posts and movies grew to become well-known on Vine and Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a common cast member on the VH1 actuality tv series Enjoy & Hip Hop: New York to comply with her music aspirations, and speedily grew to become a music sensation.