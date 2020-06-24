Caltrans Closing Third Bore Of Hwy. 24 Caldecott Tunnel Overnight June 23-24 For Maintenance Work – San Francisco

ORINDA ( SF) – Caltrans is shutting down the third bore of the Caldecott Tunnel on Highway 24 overnight on June 23 and June 24, due to servicing operate. Motorists must assume delays.

Crews will start off functioning Wednesday evening, June 25. The westbound variety 3 bore will be temporarily closed from 9 p.m until finally five a.m.

Work will resume on Thursday, June 26. The third bore will be shut down overnight yet again, in between 9 p.m and five a.m..

At least a single bore in every single route will stay open to targeted traffic at all occasions, in accordance to Caltrans.

Drivers are recommended to let additional time and proceed with caution by means of the development zone.

For additional details, go to 511.org.