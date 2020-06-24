California Schools Chief Announces Review, Task Force To Analyze Policing In Schools – San Francisco

SACRAMENTO ( SF) — California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond outlined Wednesday the state’s strategies to analyze information on policing in colleges.

Thurmond stated state training officials will critique a swath of investigation and information on how the presence of police officers on campus has an effect on public college college students. Thurmond acknowledged that research have currently proven that getting police on campus prospects to much more suspensions and arrests of college students, and black college students in unique.

Thurmond also announced that he established a activity force of legislators, researchers, advocacy groups and law enforcement representatives that will target on the impact of police officers on college campuses.

“We recognize this is a complicated issue,” Thurmond stated. “There should never be a time when anyone is in a position to criminalize our kids.”

He extra, “At the same time, we recognize, and the research supports this, that we still have to figure out ways to address issues like police shootings, guns on campus, bomb threats on campus.”

Some college districts all over the state, such as the Oakland Unified College District, have regarded as getting rid of law enforcement officers from campuses totally as the nation reckons with the state of nearby policing.

Thurmond stated he strategies to view the OUSD Board of Education’s vote later on Wednesday closely and mentioned that the problem is much more difficult than just getting rid of police from college campuses to sustain pupil security.

“They have the task, as I see it, to do a great thing to say that they don’t want the criminalization of students,” Thurmond stated. “They also have to think through, if there’s not going to be police on campus, what will the alternatives be and how will they have safety?”

Thurmond argued that some college districts across the state have created related choices to clear away or disband on-campus police forces devoid of changing them with an different resource, foremost to on-campus law enforcement currently being reinstated.

The OUSD Board is anticipated to vote on the proposal to dismantle its police force at its four p.m. meeting Wednesday.

The state Division of Training, Thurmond announced, also strategies to hold a series of webinars on ethnic research and how to be conscious of racial bias. The webinars will be open to college students, their households and teachers across the state who aim to understand much more about historically oppressed populations and demographics.

Thurmond stated he strategies to announce much more information about the webinar series following week.

“As our state and nation confronts difficult conversations about racial justice, it’s evident that schools are uniquely positioned to tackle some of these issues head-on,” he stated. “Like our communities, our schools are also reckoning with the best ways to navigate police reform and an honest accounting with our nation’s complex history.”