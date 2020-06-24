CA National Parks Remove Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s Name From Majestic Sequoias – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two nationwide parks in California are getting rid of all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational materials even even though many majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate common.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are getting rid of references to Lee from exhibits, printed and on the net materials as protests towards racism and police brutality have led, in some locations, to the elimination or pulling down of monuments to historical figures linked to slavery or colonialism. Protest have been spurred nationwide above the death of George Floyd, a Black guy who died soon after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minnesota.

A reference to the almost 255-foot Robert E. Lee tree at Grant Grove in the Kings Canyon park has been stricken from an on the net listing of the planet’s 30 most significant sequoias, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. It is the world’s 11th-biggest giant sequoia.

The notion was to “promote inclusiveness,” parks spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee mentioned.

“When people come to our national parks and see something so majestic, it shouldn’t remind them of a Confederate leader who stood for something unjust,” Masooma Kalyan, a tourist from the San Francisco Bay Spot, informed the Visalia Instances-Delta. “They should rename it.”

Even so, the identify can not be officially transformed devoid of approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Support.

The tree is believed to have been named by a former Confederate lieutenant close to 1875, in advance of the location grew to become a nationwide park.

There are at least two other redwood trees named for Lee in the Sierra Nevada, one particular in Yosemite National Park and one particular in Giant Forest in Sequoia National Forest.

The park support is making an attempt to figure out what to do with a indicator at the General Lee tree in Giant Forest and would like to hear public viewpoint in advance of choosing regardless of whether to clear away it, Kawasaki-Yee mentioned.

Other trees in Sequoia and Kings Canyon are named soon after historical figures. The two most well-known are named for Civil War Union generals William Tecumseh Sherman and Ulysses S. Grant.

