Burnley fan sacked from job after flying White Lives Matter banner during Man City game

A football fan who flew a banner that study ‘ White Lives Matter Burnley’ above Manchester City’s stadium although they have been taking part in has been sacked from his job.

Jake Hepple, a Burnley fan. was behind the stunt at the Etihad Stadium on Monday evening during the Premier League clash among the two sides.

He utilised to perform as a welder at Paradigm Precision in Lancashire but has because been dismissed after taking obligation for the stunt, in accordance to The Mirror.

The firm has explained it “did not condone or tolerate racism in any form”.







Speaking to , Hepple denied becoming racist, saying: “I know persons are striving to make out to be 1 but I am not. I’ve received plenty of black and Asian close friends and this banner was essentially inspired by the Black Lives Motion.

“We have been not striving to offend the motion or black persons.

“I believe that it’s also important to acknowledge that white lives matter too. That’s all we were trying to say.”

Hepple took obligation for the banner shortly after Monday night’s match, and refused to apologise for his actions.

The fan shared a video of the plane flying above the Etihad to his Facebook page. Alongside it, he wrote: “I would like to get this to apologise… TO Totally F****** No person! It really is now apparently racist to say white lives matter.”

Lancashire Police confirmed on Tuesday evening that no action would be taken towards the Burnley fan.

Chief Superintendent Russ Procter explained: “Lancashire Constabulary has been in liaison with Higher Manchester Police, the Aviation Authority and the Crown Prosecution Support regards the ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown above the Etihad Stadium final evening.

“Following assessing all the details accessible surrounding this incident we have concluded that there are no criminal offences that have been disclosed at this .

We will proceed to perform with our partners at the football club and inside of the regional authority.”







The banner has acquired broad-spread criticism from the footballing planet, with English football’s anti-racism charity Kick It Out explaining how the message entirely misses the stage of the Black Lives Matter initiative.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari explained: “The stage of Black Lives Matter is not to diminish the significance of other people’s lives.

“It is to highlight that black persons are becoming denied particular human rights merely by virtue of the colour of their skin. It is about equality.

“We shall continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for greater equality for all in football.”