Brooks Koepka out of Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

Brooks Koepka is a single of 5 gamers who have withdrawn from the Travelers Championship this week, but the tournament will proceed regardless of these exits and 3 positive coronavirus tests.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan up to date the media Wednesday after Cameron Champ and caddies Ken Comboy (for Graeme McDowell) and Ricky Elliott (for Koepka) returned positive tests for COVID-19. Koepka, Champ, McDowell, Webb Simpson and Chase Koepka (Brooks’ Koepka’s brother) all withdrew from the occasion.

Additional: Watney’s contacts check damaging Thomas calls crowded Hilton Head a ‘zoo’

“We have been working since March to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan that would be considered a best practice among professional sports leagues,” Monahan stated. “Even though we have been thorough in creating an implementing a program that mitigates as substantially threat as feasible, we knew it would be not possible to do away with all threat, as evidenced by the 3 positive tests this week.

“We want to use these developments as a stark reminder for every person concerned as we proceed to understand from an operational standpoint.”

Brooks Koepka stated he has not examined positive for COVID-19, “but as I have stated all along, I am taking this incredibly critically.

“I will not want to do anything at all that might jeopardize the wellness of any player in the discipline or his potential to compete.

“I was preparing to get the up coming two weeks off anyway, so the correct issue to do correct now is get residence, help Ricky and come to feel assured that I am executing what I can do guarding my fellow Tour members, my PGA Tour pals and every person connected with the Travelers Championship this week.”

Nick Watney examined positive at the RBC Heritage final week to develop into the initial PGA Tour player with a confirmed situation of COVID-19. The tour returned to action June 11 at Colonial.