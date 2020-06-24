Britney Spears Snaps at Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Cutting Off Her Message to LGBTQ+ Fans

Instagram

Britney Spears had an essential message for her LGBTQ+ supporters and she’d approciate it if no 1 interrupted her. On Tuesday, June 23, the singer shared a particular video message in honor of Pride month. Nonetheless, the minute was interrupted with a modest spat involving her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

For the clip, the pop princess was dressed in a frilly black dress. “To all my friends in the LGBTQ community, Happy Pride month. You guys bring so much heart, passion and articulate everything you do,” she started her message.

“Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life. I love you so much it hurts,” the 38-12 months-previous star continued. Prior to she went on with her message, Sam, who was off camera, could be heard yelling, “Go LGBTQ!” That prompted Britney to appear at him and shouted, “Baby, be quiet!” whilst seeking annoyed.

Captioning the video, Britney wrote, “Happy Pride Month!!!! I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much …. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you.” Her longtime choreographer pal Brian Friedman was amid people who left a comment beneath the submit, “Yes you have had the best nights of your life…pretty sure I was there! Thanks for the love Brit.” Meanwhile, Sam gushed, “Gooo. best community.”

“Gays really do be articulating everything they do,” an individual else chimed in. Yet another particular person extra, “We love you queen x.”

This is not the 1st time for Britney to display assistance for LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Back in 2017, she wrote a “letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans.” She extra, “Continuously throughout my career, you’ve always been so vocal about what a positive impact I’ve had on you — that I’ve instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope.”

“But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it’s actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people. I love you. Britney,” she concluded.