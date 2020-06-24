Brendon Urie Demands Donald Trump to Stop Playing Panic At the Disco’s Song

WENN

Stressing that the POTUS represents practically nothing his band stands for, the ‘High Hopes’ singer pleads with supporters to do their element in ousting ‘this monster’ out of the White Household in the November election.

Brendon Urie has pleaded with U.S. President Donald Trump to quit enjoying Panic At the Disco‘s “High Hopes” at his rallies.

The 33-12 months-previous frontman was informed that Trump had selected the tune to blare out at a current rally, and took to Twitter on Tuesday evening (June 23) to handle the POTUS immediately.

“Dear Trump Campaign, f**k you,” he wrote. “You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.”

Urie continued to urge his supporters to vote in a bid to oust Trump from the White Household in the approaching election.

“Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part,” he wrote, alongside a website link to HeadCount.org – an organisation which phases voter registration drives.

Urie is not the only huge title to inquire Trump to refrain from enjoying his songs at his rallies – R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Neil Younger, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones just some of the other acts who have also objected to their music’s use at Trump’s occasions.