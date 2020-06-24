Brazen Robbers Targeting Alameda Bank Customers; Police Issue Warning – San Francisco

ALAMEDA ( SF) — Alameda police have issued warning to island residents to be on more alert right after various current robberies of financial institution buyers who had been followed property and then confronted by suspects.

Most not long ago, police posted, there was a solid-armed robbery in the 1700 block of Kofman Parkway the place the victim was followed to their residence and was confronted by two male suspects in their very own garage.

“The Alameda Police Department is advising the public to stay alert to their surroundings after receiving multiple reports of victims being followed home and robbed after leaving local Alameda banks,” police posted on Facebook.

The series of robberies had been currently being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit. Police did not report if there have been any injuries in the robberies.

Police launched a series of recommendations on lowering the danger of currently being victimized and what to do if you are concerned in a robbery: