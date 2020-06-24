Brazen Robbers Targeting Alameda Bank Customers; Police Issue Warning – San Francisco

ALAMEDA ( SF) — Alameda police have issued warning to island residents to be on more alert right after various current robberies of financial institution buyers who had been followed property and then confronted by suspects.
Most not long ago, police posted, there was a solid-armed robbery in the 1700 block of Kofman Parkway the place the victim was followed to their residence and was confronted by two male suspects in their very own garage.
“The Alameda Police Department is advising the public to stay alert to their surroundings after receiving multiple reports of victims being followed home and robbed after leaving local Alameda banks,” police posted on Facebook.
The series of robberies had been currently being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit. Police did not report if there have been any injuries in the robberies.
Police launched a series of recommendations on lowering the danger of currently being victimized and what to do if you are concerned in a robbery:
- Keep alert and in tune with your surroundings
- Stay away from strolling alone in the course of late-evening hrs
- Preserve entry factors to households or corporations illuminated
- Use effectively-lit and heavily traveled paths at evening
- If you really feel you are currently being followed, get in touch with APD promptly and drive to the police station
- When strolling in the street, stroll dealing with site visitors. A man or woman strolling with site visitors can be followed, forced into a car or truck, and/or attacked less complicated than a man or woman strolling towards site visitors
- If you grow to be a victim of a robbery, do not resist. Give up your house, not your security or your daily life
- Compose down any facts you can recall about the suspect’s description, car, or course of flight. Do not assess notes about suspect or car description with other witnesses.
- Right away get in touch with the police right after a robbery happens, you may possibly be instructed to keep on the mobile phone with a dispatcher until eventually officers arrive at the scene
- If applicable, inquire any witnesses to continue to be at the scene to communicate with an officer. If they need to depart, get their title, handle, and mobile phone quantity so the officer can carry out a stick to-up interview
- Retreat into your property or small business and safe all doors and windows until eventually the officers arrive on the scene