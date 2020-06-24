Boulder entrepreneur to purchase CrossFit’s national governing body

Eric Roza, the proprietor of a CrossFit gymnasium in Boulder, is set to develop into the CEO of the business overseeing the fitness brand soon after its former leader was ousted mainly because of racist remarks.

In a Twitter publish Wednesday, Roza explained he will develop into the proprietor of CrossFit Inc. soon after the sale’s closing up coming month. Fiscal particulars have been not disclosed.

Roza was previously CEO of Datalogix, a information company for digital advertisers that was acquired by Oracle Inc. in 2015. He is an executive-in-residence for venture capital company Standard Catalyst and an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

