Bojack Horseman creator acknowledges ‘racist error’ in Asian character portrayal

The Independent employs reporters all around the globe to carry you really independent journalism. To assistance us, please think about a contribution.

The creator of Bojack Horseman has reflected on the show’s portrayal of a Vietnamese-American character, saying a “racist error” was manufactured in her depiction.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg addressed the subject on Twitter, right after somebody asked why Diane Nguyen, the character in query, was voiced by Alison Brie, a white actor, on the Netflix present.

“This is something I am happy to talk about! I can tense up when asked about my mistakes (because I’m worried I’ll say the wrong thing) but it’s good for me to reflect on them and I hope others seeing me do so will help them not make the same mistakes!” Bob-Waksberg wrote.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not just the headlines

Bob-Waksberg explained how he came to realise that the casting determination “wasn’t okay”, and recounted how he made the decision to broach the subject in a 2018 interview with Uproxx.

He admitted to “making some unforced errors” in that interview,”like saying about the conception of Diane, ‘She’s going to be totally American, her race is barely going to perform a component and she’s just going to be a individual,’ which is a extremely ignorant way to speak about a [woman of colour], true or fictional!”

Go through additional

Bob-Waksberg went on to say that it was a “mistake” not to have a Vietnamese author on the present to reflect Diane’s heritage.

“Even in the small ways we wrote to Diane’s experience as a woman of colour, or more specifically an Asian woman, we rarely got specific enough to think about what it meant to be SPECIFICALLY VIETNAMESE-AMERICAN and that was a huge (racist!) error on my part,” he additional.

“The intention behind the character is I wanted to write AWAY from stereotypes and create an Asian American character who wasn’t defined solely by her race. But I went too far in the other direction. We are all defined SOMEWHAT by our race! Of course we are! It is part of us!”

Bojack Horseman concluded in January 2020 this 12 months right after a sixth and last season.