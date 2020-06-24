Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Instagram

For an unknown cause, Tokyo rambles in an Instagram video that she’s accomplished dealing with ‘black b***hes’ and only would like to be surrounded by her ‘own form,’ Latino ladies.

–

Blac Chyna‘s mom Tokyo Toni apparently despises black ladies. The 48-yr-outdated, whose authentic title is Shalana Hunter, spoke towards black ladies in a video rant with no a clear explanation about what triggered her anger.

In the video, the Dominican declared that she’s accomplished dealing with “black b***hes” and only would like to be surrounded by her “own kind,” Latino ladies. “I don’t wanna f**k with these h**s especially these black b***hes you out yo f**king mind. I need me some latinos. My kind, my girls,” she stated in the video. “I need my own kind from now on. I’m sorry, I’m not tryna be funny. I need latinos. I don’t wanna deal with no more black b***hes.”

She continued dissing black ladies, saying, “Yall b***hes are worthless as f**k in my opinion. Yeah you are b***h what do you do?… What is your purpose in life? What are you here breathing my f**king air for? Exactly… I don’t give a f**k b***h get away from me. Ugh, just disgust me. Black b***hes. Is annoying. Just so f**king annoying. Jus looking at you b***hes is f**king annoying.”

Tokyo went on mocking men and women who are dependent on government support like welfare, blaming them for perpetuating damaging stereotypes. “Look atchu just sitting up there on welfare. Ya mother, ya grandmother, all you motherf**kers. Generational wealth of welfare. Ya f**king kids stupid don’t know a second language but you buy the top hair weave,” she additional.

She concluded her message as saying, “Cant no black b***hes talk to me. So take your black power black panther a**es on. Go on and march on down the street and allat s**t. Just get away from me. Bye b***h. Cuz you b***hes kill each other. Ugh terrible. Allat. Terrible.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=2TTYCWLr4zE



It did not get a lengthy time in advance of Online end users caught wind of Tokyo’s video and blasted her for attacking black ladies. One particular individual accused her of getting large even though recording the video, “What crack is she smoking?”

“Is this b***h serious? And she must be crazy because the ‘I no black!’ Dominicans will certainly not claim her tooth gapped a**,” yet another reacted in disbelief. A third commenter brought up her tumultuous partnership with her daughter, “She’s doing black women a favor not hanging around us. That’s why Chyna don’t f**k with her now.”

“She talking about herself. She so damn ugly too clawwwd,” yet another individual mocked Tokyo. Somebody else additional, “Sounds like she’s looking for attention. Hasn’t she been homeless? Better to have section 8 and a roof over your head for the low than no roof at all.”