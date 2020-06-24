Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram After Allegedly Sharing Message About Abusers

Billie Eilish has supporters guessing in excess of a new variety on her Instagram account.

Whilst she has a lot more than 64 million folks following her posts at the second, the star’s very own property webpage is probably seeking bare at the second thinking about she’s not following any accounts.

This week, supporters observed the Grammy-winning songstress was not following everyone on the platform. At this time, her webpage demonstrates that she’s following a single account, however no identify displays on clicking—a probable glitch. No matter what the situation, the explanation behind the sudden unfollowing is unclear. Some supporters have pointed to a submit Eilish allegedly shared on her Instagram Story and then deleted, which read through, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” E! Information has not been in a position to confirm the alleged submit.

E! Information has also reached out to Eilish’s rep for comment on the speculation.