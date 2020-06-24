Home Local News Bike rider, newly formed pet rescue group, help find lost dog in...

Bike rider, newly formed pet rescue group, help find lost dog in mountains.

Matilda Coleman
A grime-bike rider from Arvada and a newly-formed pet rescue staff aided unite a 15-pound pooch lost in the mountains with the dog’s proprietor.

At about seven:30 p.m. Sunday Summit County dispatch acquired a 911 get in touch with about a missing hiker on the Lenawee Trail in the Peru Creek spot, close to Montezuma, in accordance to a information release.

Summit County Rescue Group

Sunny, a lost dog in the mountains, is reunited with proprietor.

The missing hiker, a girl, was seeking for dog Sunny, a mixed breed, following he escaped her management and disappeared on Lenawee Mountain.

Charles Pitman, with the Summit County Rescue Group, located the girl, but the dog was nevertheless missing.

“We had just recently been excited to learn that Summit Lost Pet Rescue (SLPR) had formalized as a non-profit group, and we had communicated to the other SCRG mission coordinators that we now had an official resource to call for missing pets in the backcountry,” Pitman stated in the release. “We immediately notified Brandon Ciullo and Melissa Davis of SLPR, who had already learned of the missing dog from social media reports.”

On Monday, a staff of 3 SCRG members went out to assistance the SLPR search efforts along Lenawee Trail and Peru Creek Street.

