Bayer to pay $10.9 billion to settle weedkiller cancer lawsuits

German chemical giant Bayer mentioned Wednesday it would pay up to $10.9 billion (9.six billion euros) to settle a wave of lawsuits from Americans who allege its Roundup weedkiller triggered their cancers.

The dispute has been ongoing considering that 2018, when the company purchased the US corporation Monsanto, which can make Roundup.

“The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” mentioned CEO Werner Baumann in a statement.

The deal would deliver closure to about 75% of the 125,000 claims, the statement mentioned.

The surprising settlement announcement consists of a payment of $eight.eight billion to $9.six billion to resolve the latest Roundup claims, Bayer mentioned, and $one.25 billion to tackle prospective potential fallout.

Bayer nevertheless denies any incorrect executing and mentioned Roundup’s principal ingredient glyphosate is secure. But plaintiffs mentioned the glyphosate weedkiller triggered their sickness. A lot of suffered from the blood cancer non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Bayer stressed that the agreement would not cover 3 circumstances at present going by means of the appeals course of action.

It incorporated the very first Roundup situation brought by college groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson who was finally awarded $78.five million.

Bayer also agreed to pay $820 million to settle decades-outdated complaints in excess of toxic chemical substances which result in water contamination regarded as PCBs. Monsanto produced them just before 1977, for $820 million.

It also agreed to settle US lawsuits involving dicamba herbicide which has been blamed for wrecking crops in America, by drifting on to plants unable to resist it.

Bayer’s share cost climbed practically 6 % following the announcement.