DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by grocery retailers has sickened 122 men and women in 7 states and sent 19 to the hospital, the U.S Centers for Ailment Management and Prevention explained Tuesday.

The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery retailers is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can lead to diarrhea, abdomen cramps, nausea, and fatigue.

The salad combine containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Backyard Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Backyard Salads and ALDI Very little Salad Bar Brand Backyard Salads. All have been recalled and shoppers are recommended not to consume them.

The CDC explained the highest quantity of illnesses is reported in Iowa with 54. Illinois has 30. Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses, which had been 1st reported on May possibly 11 and have been as current as June 15.

The salads had been offered in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The CDC explained it continues to investigate and is operating to establish if other current scenarios of cyclospora infection are linked to contaminated components in these bagged salad mixes.

(© Copyright 2020 The Linked Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)